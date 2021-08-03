Kwame Peprah snubs Kotoko, Hearts to join Orlando Pirates

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Transfer plans for Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have been dealt huge blows as King Faisal talisman Kwame Peprah is heading to South African giants Orlando Pirates.



The in demand striker has been linked with the likes of Asante Kotoko, Hearts, Dreams FC and Medeama.



The two sides have reportedly agreed terms of his transfer with the player expected to fly to the rainbow nation on Wednesday to undergo his medical examination before signing his contract with the club.



According club President of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, no Ghanaian club has officially written to his side for his player.



"No Ghanaian club has officially written to us for the services of Kwame Peprah. Kwame Peprah would travel to South Africa on Wednesday to have his medicals with Orlando Pirates, and would probably sign a contract after passing the medicals." Alhaji Gruzah told Sunyani-based Space FM on Monday.



He was a driving force as King Faisal avoided relegation in the 2020/2021 season as he scored 12 goals whiles providing 10 assists.



Peprah was awarded 7 man of the match awards in 29 appearances.