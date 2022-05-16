Kwame Peprah reacts to Orlando Pirates reaching CAF Confederation Cup final 

Soccer News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah is delighted with Orlando Pirates reaching the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.



Pirates built a 2-0 first-leg lead in Benghazi last Sunday and qualified 2-1 on aggregate for a second final appearance in the second-tier African competition.



Seemingly in a hopeless position after the home defeat, Ahly were the better team in the return match, especially in the opening half on a cold, damp night in Soweto on the outskirts of Johannesburg.



But with the match heading for a goalless stalemate, Libyan substitute Ali Abu Arqoub scored on 89 minutes to set up a tense finish, which included four minutes of added time.



A second Ahly goal would have taken the semi-final to a penalty shootout, but the tired visitors never threatened to score a second time at Orlando Stadium.



Orlando Pirates will face RS Berkane of Morocco in the final on May 20, 2022.



The former King Faisal striker reacted in a post after the team booked a place in the final.



"Finally, we are through to the finals. Yes we are ready!!! And oh yes, the fans. Our amazing fans, we love you all"



