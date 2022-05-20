Kwame Peprah nominated for best Young Player award in South Africa

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah has been nominated for the best young player award in the DSTV Premier League in South Africa.



Peprah after a difficult start for the Buccaneers has transformed into an important player for the South African after joining from Ghana Premier League side King Faisal at the start of the season.



He struggled to find the back of the net in the initial stages of his young career at Orlando Pirates but now has 7 goals in 33 matches.



The 21-year-old striker has five goals in the DSTV Premier League whiles scoring two in the CAF Confederations Cup.



He will be competing for the award with Stellenbosch's Athenkosi Mcaba and SuperSport United's Luke Fleurs.



On Friday, the Ghanaian striker will be battling with his Orlando Pirates against Moroccan side RS Berkane in the finals of the CAF Confederations Cup at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo-Nigeria.