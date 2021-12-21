Kwame Peprah named man of the match in Orlando Pirates win over Marumo Gallants

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah delivered a man of the match display after grabbing a brace as his Orlando Pirates side overcame a 1-0 scoreline to win 2-1.



After going 13 games without a win, the former King Faisal striker broke his long standing goal drought since joining from King Faisal.



Peprah grabbed a brace on Monday as his side came from behind to defeat Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Stadium on Monday evening.



The Ghanaian grabbed a first half brace after the away side had opened the scores in the 12th minute through Siphelele Ntshangase's first competitive goal since 2015.



The former Kaizer Chiefs playmaker's cross, which was meant for Sede Junior Dion, beat goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane at the far-post to hand Gallants a 1-0 lead.



Orlando Pirates pushed for the equalizer and it duly arrived in the 24th minute as Kwame Peprah broke his 13 game goal duck.



The Ghanaian marksman looked hungry for goals after netting his first goal for the Soweto giants in his 13th appearance and he duly completed his brace two minutes later.



Peprah turned home a low cross from Thembinkosi Lorch, who grabbed his second assist of the game and Pirates were deservingly leading 2-1 at half time after showing character to come back from the early setback.