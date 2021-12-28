Kwame Peprah makes history in South Africa League

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian Kwame Peprah scored back-to-back braces for Orlando Pirates in their last two matches, making history in the process.



Peprah, 21, capped off a memorable year by scoring the equaliser and eventual scoring the winning goal against Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu on Thursday.



Three days earlier, he scored both goals as the Buccaneers rallied from a goal down to defeat Marumo Gallants 2-1.



Peprah joined Orlando Pirates from King Faisal in his hometown four months ago and failed to hit the back of the goal before breaking his drought against Marumo Gallants.



Peprah became the sixth player in Orlando Pirates history to score back-to-back braces since the PSL era began in 1996/97.



He was the first player to do this since Tendai Ndoro in the 2016/17 season.



