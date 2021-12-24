Kwame Peprah lauds teammates after hitting yet another brace for Orlando Pirates

Sports News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Peprah scores brace in Pirates win over Amazulu



Kwame Peprah makes team, fans proud



Kwame Peprah ends goal drought at Orlando Pirates



Orlando Pirates striker, Kwame Peprah has acknowledged the support he has received from his Pirates teammates after netting a consecutive brace for his new club in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).



Peprah, whose double aided Pirates 2-1 win over Amazulu on Thursday, December 23, 2021, said his teammates have been the reason for the upturn in his adaptation.



The 21-year-old's double means he has scored 4 goals in two games after going 12 games without scoring.



"Yes, I'm sure. Little by little I'm getting there because it's now easy when you have the encouragement and the support from your teammates or your playing body you can do what you want to do," he said after the Amazulu win.



"So, I also give thanks today to the whole body, the playing body for giving me this opportunity," he added.



Peprah also praised the coaching staff for instilling the never give up spirits in the team.



"We thank the almighty God for giving us this victory. I would say this win was by the motivation and the thoughts of our leaders especially the coaches and the skippers who told us to never give up."



"We worked together and we have this victory so we give the almighty God all the thanks."



Kwame Peprah joined Orlando Pirates from the Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal, after involving in 22 goals in the 2020/2021 season. He scored 12 goals and assisted 10.