Kwame Peprah is the highest ranked Ghanaian player abroad

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

On Sunday, the former King Faisal striker was in action for his Orlando Pirates squad, who defeated Royal Leopards 6-2 in the CAF Confederations Cup.



The Ghanaian striker scored on the stroke of halftime and shone throughout the match, which was played away.



Kwame Peprah received an 8.1 rating for his amazing performance on the day, making him the top player among the numerous Ghanaians who play for their various clubs overseas between February 25 and 27.



David Atanga, Alexander Djiku, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, and Joseph Paintsil join Peprah in SofaScore's list of the top ten.



Majeed Ashimeru, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Seyei Sebe Baffour, Mohammed Salisu, and Lawrence Agyekum round out the top ten highest-rated Ghanaian players abroad from the weekend.