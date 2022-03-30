Kwame Opoku scores to rescue a draw for USM Algers

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku got on the score sheet for the first time this season as he scored for his Algerian side USM Alger against HB Chelghoum Laïd in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 on Saturday evening.



It has been an injury ravaged season for the Ghanaian striker who returned to training not long ago after an injury.



The Ghanaian saved the blushes of his side who were losing at home to HB Chelghoum Laïd in their match-week 23 encounter at the Stade Omar Hammadi.



HB Chelghoum Laïd took the lead in the first half through Ahmed Khaldi but the Ghanaian pulled parity for his side just two minutes later.



There was no goals in the first half as it ended 1-1 as there was no goals either in the second half at the spoils were shared.



Kwame Opoku has now scored just a goal for his side and provided one assist in 8 matches for his side this season in the Algerian League.



The Ghanaian scored five goals and provided four assists in 17 matches for his side in his first season.