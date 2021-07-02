Kwame Opoku scores second league goal in Algeria as USMA win big

Sports News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Striker Kwame Opoku scored his second league goal of the season in Algeria when USM Alger beat CA Bordj Bou Arreridj 3-1 on Thursday, 1 July 2021.



The Ghana international opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he connected home from inside the box.



He controlled a perfectly weighted pass from midfield with his chest before spinning to smash home with his right foot.



This was before defender Abderrahim Hamra fired in a volley to make it two-zero and the third goal from Ismail Belkacemi.



Opoku scored his first league goal on Sunday, 27 June 2021, when they beat RC Relizane on the road. .



He converted a spot kick in the 57th minute after Ismail Belkacemi and Abdelkrim Zouari had scored in the first half.



Opoku has now scored two goals in all competitions since he joined the club in April 2021 from the Ghana Premier League.



Watch Kwame Opoku's goal for USM Alger against CA Bordj Bou Arreridj.



