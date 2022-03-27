You are here: HomeSports2022 03 27Article 1500329

Sports News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kwame Opoku returns from injury to net for USM Alger

Kwame Opoku Kwame Opoku

On Saturday evening, forward Kwame Opoku scored his first goal of the season for USM Alger against HB Chelghoum Lad in Algeria's Ligue Professionnelle 1.

A recovered Opoku returned to first team training a few weeks ago after a long injury break, scored for USM Alger to save them from a home loss against HB Chelghoum Lad in their match-week 23 clash at the Stade Omar Hammadi.

In the 25th minute of the game, striker Ahmed Khaldi broke the deadlock for the visitors with a crisp finish.

With a spectacular shot two minutes later, the former Asante Kotoko forward leveled the score for USM Alger.

The entertaining game ended 1-1 at the Stade Omar Hammadi.

In his eight appearances for USM Alger this season, the 22-year-old has one goal and one assist.

Opoku recorded five goals and four assists in 17 games for USM Alger in his first season.

