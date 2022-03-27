Kwame Opoku returns from injury to net for USM Alger

Sports News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

On Saturday evening, forward Kwame Opoku scored his first goal of the season for USM Alger against HB Chelghoum Lad in Algeria's Ligue Professionnelle 1.



A recovered Opoku returned to first team training a few weeks ago after a long injury break, scored for USM Alger to save them from a home loss against HB Chelghoum Lad in their match-week 23 clash at the Stade Omar Hammadi.



In the 25th minute of the game, striker Ahmed Khaldi broke the deadlock for the visitors with a crisp finish.



With a spectacular shot two minutes later, the former Asante Kotoko forward leveled the score for USM Alger.



The entertaining game ended 1-1 at the Stade Omar Hammadi.



In his eight appearances for USM Alger this season, the 22-year-old has one goal and one assist.



Opoku recorded five goals and four assists in 17 games for USM Alger in his first season.