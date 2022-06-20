Kwame Opoku begs Ghanaians to pray for him to keep his 'under-threat' virginity

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Kwame Opoku, has called on religious Ghanaians to help him in prayers as he battles to keep his virginity intact before marriage.



The 24-year-old is living a chaste life but finds his sexual life under serious threat because of the weather in Ghana.



The USM Algers attacker is back in the country for the holidays after a tough first season in North Africa and will hope to stay a virgin before his return for the 2022/23 campaign.



"I’m still a virgin and I want people to pray for me so I can keep my virginity. My virginity is under threat and the weather too is making this difficult so I need prayers to keep it intact," he told Abusua FM in an interview.



The prolific forward left Asante Kotoko last season after scoring 8 goals in the first half of the season.



However, he has struggled to replicate that form, netting five in 34 matches for the Algerian outfit



“I’m not pleased with my performance this season at USM Alger because of injuries. But I want to do better and repay them for the amount of money paid on me," added the forward.



Kwame Opoku has not earned an invite to the Black Stars since the sacking of former Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor.