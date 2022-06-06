Kwame Kyei was Kotoko's problem - Sarfo Gyamfi

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi has disclosed that former Board Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei was the problem for the club.



The problems in the club reached its peak when they were involved in a legal tussle with Tunisian club Esperance.



This and many other issues led to concerns that Kwame Kyei was steering the club in the wrong direction and Sarfo Gyamfi has confirmed it.



"Dr Kwame Kyei was the problem for Asante Kotoko and that's why now things are working well since He stopped whatever He was doing, in the early stages He distracted Nana Yaw Amponsah (NYA) a lot," Gyamfi told Hot FM.



"George Kennedy came to me to tell me about how Dr Kwame Kyei was not happy about how I spoke about him in one of my radio interviews and that I should go and say sorry but I turned it down."



He added, "The board are doing so well, no need to change them, they promised the players five thousand dollars each (5,000 dollars) if they win the league and I am reliably informed that the board are preparing to reward the players as they promised."



Dr Kyei took over the club from Samuel Opoku as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) before he was named as Board Chairman.



Under his leadership, the club won the MTN FA Cup, beating Hearts of Oak at the Tamale Sports Stadium.