Kwame Kyei, Togbe Afede land in Cameroon for African Super League discussions

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Board Chairmen of the two most glamorous clubs in Ghana, Togbe Afede and Dr. Kwame Kyei have arrived in Douala, Cameroon ahead of the African Super League meeting.



Accra Hearts of Oak's majority shareholder, Togbe Afede XIV, and Asante Kotoko's board chair, Dr. Kyei are among dignitaries invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for a meeting in Cameroon for next year's Super League.



CAF is meeting leaders of top clubs on the African continent to hold discussions about the proposed Super League slated for September 2023.



Board Chairmen of the two most glamorous clubs in Ghana were the only personalities invited from the country for the crunchy meeting on Saturday.



The duo also has VVIP tickets to witness the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations between Senegal and Egypt at the Paul Biya Stadium on Sunday.



In November 2021, all 54-member countries of CAF voted to give the organisation's executive committee permission to move forward with plans to introduce a pan-Africa league tournament.



ABOUT THE COMPETITION



The African Super League is an annual continental club football competition to be run by the CAF. It was announced on 28th November 2019 by the President of FIFA Gianni Infantino.