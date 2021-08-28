Kwame Kizito scores brace in Sweden in Falkenberg's away win against Vasteras

Sports News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Kwame Kizito netted a brace for Falkenberg in their away win against Vasteras in the Swedish Superettan League on Saturday, August 28, 2021.



The inform-striker opened the scoring in the 26th minute for Falkenberg before Adam Eriksson doubled the lead after the break.



But the hosts pulled one back through Taha Abdi with five minutes remaining.



However, the Ghanaian goal poacher ended any hopes of a fightback from Vasteras after hitting the final nail in their coffin with a last-minute strike.



Kizito has now netted five goals in ten matches for Falkenberg this season.



His return from a long injury layoff has been key for Falkenberg, who are battling to survive the Superettan league.