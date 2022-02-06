Kwame Kizito extends stay with Falkenbergs

Sports News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kwame Kizito returned from a cruciate ligament injury to demonstrate his skill as a goal scorer. Other offers were made to him, but he chose to stay with Falkenbergs FF.



He's now signed on for one more year in the yellow and white jersey.



He recovered from a terrible injury and managed to provide seven goals in the Superettan despite a rather uncertain 2021. There was no player in FFF who scored more. He scored one goal every 125 minutes, according to statistics.



"I'm happy to be back at Falkenbergs FF, it feels really good to have signed on, says the striker," said Kizito



"I can not say how many but I will do my best to score as many goals as possible, with the help of my teammates. I will do my best and fight for the team,"



"We will do our utmost to get back to the Superettan and I know we will succeed, he says goal-oriented," he concluded.



