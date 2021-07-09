Kwame Baah ruled out of Asante Kotoko clash with Bechem United

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Goalkeeper Kwame Baah has been ruled out of Asante Kotoko's penultimate Ghana Premier League match against Bechem United on Sunday.



This means Kotoko will travel to Bechem with Razak Abalora and Felix Annan, with the former likely to start in the must-win match. Kotoko need victory to keep their faint title hopes alive as Hearts are a win away from being champions.



Baah suffered a deep cut on his face in training on Monday they wrapped up preparations for the MTN FA Cup round of 16 clash with Asokwa Deportivo, which ended 2-1 in favor of the Porcupine Warriors.



The wound was sutured and Baah was given some time off to heal. He is currently doing well and hopes to return to training next week.



Baah was surprisingly picked ahead of first choice Abalora and Annan in the club's biggest game of the season against Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians won but Baah wasn't bad on the day.