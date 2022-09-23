Kwakye Ofosu tackles Kofi Bentil over comment against Black Stars newbies

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has defended the decision by management of the Black Stars to include players who have either switched nationality or chosen to represent the national team.



According to him, the Black Stars squad needs to be strengthened ahead of the World Cup even if the new players did not participate in the qualifiers.



He stated in a Facebook post on September 22 that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) took the right decision in getting more quality players to revamp the Black Stars squad to correct the significant weaknesses.



Kwakye Ofosu was reacting to comments made by Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, who said he will not be happy even if the new Black Stars players win the World Cup for Ghana in making a case for players who played in the qualifiers but have since lost their place.



“There were significant weaknesses in the team that qualified which needed correction and strengthening.

We have a responsibility to give our country the very best chance possible at performing well at the World Cup against much higher quality opposition than what we faced during the qualification series.



“I think the GFA has taken the right step to inject more quality into our team. Besides, it is not a total overhaul. It is actually only 5 new players out of 26,” he wrote on his page.



What Kofi Bentil said



The Vice president of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, expressed his dissatisfaction with the inclusion of new Black Stars players .



He contended that it was unfair for some players to qualify for others who didn’t participate in the qualification to come and play.



“Whether they win or not, it can’t be right for some to qualify and others to play! If you were committed you should have shown it when we were struggling to qualify! I can’t be happy with such injustice even if you win the World Cup,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Since Ghana's qualification for their 4th World Cup, several players of Ghanaian descent have switched nationality to represent the country.



While some football fans feel it would be proper to beef up the squad with some of these players, the vice president of IMANI Africa thinks otherwise.



Some players like Tariq Lamptey, Inaki, Nico Williams, Ransford Yeboah, Stephan Ambrosius and others recently switched nationalities to play for Ghana.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will test their strength today in a friendly match against Brazil.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







DS/SARA