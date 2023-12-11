Kwaku Karikari scores in FK Jedinstvo’s away win over Kolubara in Serbia

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Karikari, who is having a blistering spell in Serbia, continued with his scoring form on Saturday for FK Jedinstvo Ub in the Serbian Prva Liga.



The 21-year-old forward registered his name on the scoresheet in the round 20 match against Kolubara as his side cruised to a 3-1 win.



Serbia international Ivan Nikcevic shot the home team into the lead after 33 minutes into the game and went to recess with the advantage.



But Jedinstvo staged a comeback to secure victory against their opponent in the much-anticipated clash.



Kwaku Karikari wasted no time to pull parity for the visitors after founding the back of the net, four minutes into the second half.



Tanzania international Said Khamis scored to extend the lead for Jedinstvo in the 51st minute before Igor Milanovic sealed the win for the visitors in the 54th minute.



The Ghanaian youngster has now scored 9 goals and provided one assist in 18 games so far this season.