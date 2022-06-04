Kwaku Bonsam is the reason I don't believe in juju in football - Saddick Adams

Sports News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Revered Sports Journalist Saddick Adams says that he does not believe in the existence of juju or black magic in football after popularly spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam's team he founded failed woefully.



Football has been fraught with spiritism and spiritual machinations that helps teams win matches but most occasions it is a clear case of believe or faith since it has never been scientifically proven.



Most clubs in Ghana rely on one spiritualist or the other in their various games but at the end of the season clubs get relegated for poor performance.



Saddick Adams says that the popularly fetish priest founded a Division Two football team called Nananom Powers around 2009 and lost their first league game 7-0 to Kenten AC Milan.



The club got relegated that same season with all the spiritual prowess of its founder Nana Kwaku Bonsam which proved to him that juju in football does not work as most persons who believe in it make it seem.



Since that incident his believe in the existence of black magic in football has been altered this he shared in a tweet.



He wrote; Kwaku Bonsam is the reason I stopped believing juju works in football. Around 2009 when I worked in Sunyani, he founded a 2nd division club called Nananom Powers in Techiman. First game they lost by 7-0 to Kenten AC Milan. Club got relegated conceding a record number of goals.





