Kwadwo Opoku scores for Los Angeles FC in draw with Philadelphia Union

Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Poku was on the scoresheet for his Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC in their 2-2 draw against on Saturday.



The 20 year old Ghanaian striker scored only his third goal of the season inside the box to level the scores for his side.



Daniel Gazdag's ninth-minute goal stunned Western Conference-leading Los Angeles FC early but Kwadwo Opoku got free in the box and sent home a 56th-minute goal.



Carranza gave his team the lead again, with Gazdag assisting in the 67th minute.



LAFC held on to the league's best record and point total despite the draw.



Poku's compatriot Latif Blessing was introduced in the 74th minute.



The team is undefeated in six home matches this season. It is also unbeaten in four MLS matches against the Union, with a win and three draws, and is the only team the Union have never defeated in its history.



Philadelphia converted on its only two shots on goal, while LAFC had six shots on target for the match. LAFC also dominated possession time and shot overall, with 22 to Philadelphia's eight.



Andre Blake, the Union goalkeeper, had four saves. Off a Vela corner kick, Blake saved the first shot but couldn't stop Escobar's right-footed rebound.



