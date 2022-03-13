You are here: HomeSports2022 03 13Article 1489424

Sports News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kwadwo Opoku opens goal scoring account for LAFC in MLS

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku netted his maiden goal of the 2022 Major League Soccer season for Los Angeles FC in the 2-0 victory against Inter Miami on Saturday night.

A first-half sending-off for veteran Brek Shea played a key role in LAFC’s deserved win at DRV PNK Stadium.

A match that started slowly imploded swiftly for the visitors.

On the stroke of halftime, Kwadwo Opoku took advantage of a deflected pass and sloppy Inter Miami marking before hitting the back of the net from a tight angle.

The strike was the youngster’s first in the current campaign.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi emerged from the bench to cap off the afternoon for the visitors with a sublime goal eight minutes from time.

Opoku was replaced on the hour mark with Colombian forward Cristian Arango.

The 20-year-old joined the Los Angeles-based outfit from Ghanaian lower-tier side Attram De Visser Academy in 2020.

He is expected to keep his place in the team when Steve Cherundolo’s men host Vancouver Whitecaps on March 20.