Kwadwo Obeng Jnr sends strong warning to Bechem United ahead of FA Cup final

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak to play Bechem United in 2022 FA Cup final



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr speaks ahead of FA Cup final in Kumasi



Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League



Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr, has declared himself ready for the FA Cup final against Bechem United on Sunday, June 29, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



He has urged his teammates to use the final against the Hunters to redeem their tainted images in the just-ended season.



"The game will be played on the pitch. We have to maintain good focus and play with determination and better fighting spirit to defend the good image of this big club and make the fans happy. On Sunday we shall play our hearts out for the fans," Obeng Jnr told Hearts media.



Finishing 6th in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League without winning any of their last five games and with match-fixing allegations hanging around their necks, the Phobians have a chance to end the season with a major silver against Bechem United on Sunday.



Accra Hearts of Oak are the defending champions of the FA Cup after beating Ashantigold on penalties to win the 2021 edition at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 8.



The winner of the FA Cup will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup, while league winners Asante Kotoko will play in the Champions League.



