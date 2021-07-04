Kwadwo Obeng Jnr's late strike earns 1-1 draw for Hearts against Dwarfs

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored late on Sunday night to earn a 1-1 draw for Hearts of Oak in the game against Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians today played as a guest to the Crabs hoping to record a win to inch closer to lifting the league title at the end of the 2020/2021 football season.



Although the team from the capital will impress in the first half of today’s encounter, they failed to equalize and had to go into the break on level pegging.



In the second half, Ebusua Dwarfs came in stronger and equalized through talisman Denis Korsah in the 83rd minute.



Staying resilient and pushing on, Hearts of Oak managed to avoid defeat as in-form Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored in added time to force the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate.



The result means that Hearts of Oak stays top of the Ghana Premier League table with three points.



The team only needs three points from the last two games of the season to be crowned Champions of the Ghana Premier League.