Kwadwo Duah scores as FC St. Gallen lose to SC Freiburg in pre-season friendly

Swiss-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah was on target when FC St. Gallen were beaten in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.



The Swiss outfit recorded a 3-1 defeat to German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg at the Kybun Park.



The game lasted for 120 minutes instead of the normal 90 minutes for a friendly fixture.



Duah pull parity for the hosts in 104th minute after Lucas Höler had put Freiburg ahead in the 67th minute.



Höler scored again before Amir Abrashi sealed the victory for the visitors.



Duah, 23, joined St. Gallen a fortnight ago from FC Wil 1900 following an impressive season in the Swiss second-tier league.



Ghana duo Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu also featured for the home side.

