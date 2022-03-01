Kwadwo Duah scores 9th goal of the season for St. Gallen

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah scored his ninth goal of the season as St Gallen beat FC Grasshopper in Switzerland on Sunday.



The 25-year-old has been outstanding in the ongoing season for his outfit scoring 11 goals in 26 games in all competitions.



The former Young Boys attacker was on the scoresheet over the weekend for St Gallen in their 2-0 win over the Blue and Whites.



Julian von Moos opened the scoring with the Ghanaian striker sealing the victory from close range.



Kwadwo Duah has now scored 9 goals and provided 1 assist in 22 games for St Gallen in the Swiss top-flight.



