Kwadwo Duah nets brace to propel St. Gallen to come from behind to draw 3-3 with Young Boys

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Swiss-attacker of Ghanaian descent, Kwadwo Duah scored a fantastic brace on Sunday evening to inspire his FC St. Gallen outfit to come from behind to draw 3-3 against Young Boys.



St. Gallen and Young Boys locked horns today to battle for points in the ongoing 2021/22 Swiss Super League campaign.



In a game where Young Boys were tipped to win, the team did not disappoint as the side led at halftime courtesy of goals from Christian Fasnnacht and Theoson.



Five minutes into the second half, Theoson netted his second of the game to give his team a comfortable 3-0 lead.



While it seemed the team would cruise to a big victory, St. Gallen came in strong in the remainder of the encounter with Ghanaian attacker Kwadwo Duah firing in a brace for his team.



With Alessio Besio also contributing a goal, St. Gallen forced the match to end in a stalemate as both teams shared the spoils one point apiece.



