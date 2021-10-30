Kwadwo Duah inspires St Gallen Swiss Cup victory over Chiasso

Sports News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Duah inspired St Gallen’s victory over Chiasso in the Swiss Cup on Wednesday.



Duah scored twice to decide the tight contest in favour of St Gallen as they marched on to the next stage of the competition.



The striker thought he had won the match when he scored in the 77th minute but Swiss player Alexander Fernerud equalised in the 88th minute to send the game into extra time.



Duah, however, grabbed the winner in the 107th minute for Gallen.



The goals were his sixth of the season after playing 13 games. In addition, he has assisted one goal.