Kwadwo Baah warms Watford’s bench in Premier League loss to Brighton

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghanaian teen forward, Kwadwo Baah watched the entire action from the Watford substitute bench when they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.



Baah, 18, watched the entire action from the dugout at the Amex Stadium when the Hornets slipped to their first loss of the season.



This means Baah will have to wait a little further to make his Premier League debut.



The talented forward, born to Ghanaian parents in the German city of Stuttgart, joined Watford last month from second-tier side Rochdale after a move to Manchester City in January fell through to due complications with medicals.



Manager Xisco Munoz is expected to maintain him in his matchday squad for Watford’s next game in the league against Crystal Palace at the Vicarage Road.