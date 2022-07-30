Kwadwo Asamoah trains with FC Nordsjaelland, club thinking about signing him

Sports News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

FC Nordsjaelland is thinking about signing Ghana international midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah who is currently training with the club.



The former Liberty Professionals and Udinese player have been out of action for a year after leaving Cagliari Calcio of Serie A.



Manager Flemming Pedersen has stated that his side is thinking about offering him a contract, whether as a coaching staff or squad player.



"Right now, no time has been set for his stay here with us. He is a player with huge experience that we can all benefit from having in our environment. Then we have to find out if he should perhaps play for us, or if he should have another function," Pedersen told sn.dk



On 3 February 2021, Asamoah signed with Cagliari a contract until 30 June 2021. He made his debut in Sardinia on 28 February 2021, in the 2–0 victory at home against F.C. Crotone.



He became the most-capped African player in the Italian Serie A history, after making his 271st appearance in that match, surpassing his fellow Ghanaian compatriot Sulley Muntari who he was tied on 270 matches before the game.