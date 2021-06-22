Kwadwo Asamoah set to leave Cagliari after contract ends

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is expected to leave Cagliari after his contract with the Serie A side ends, Footballghana.com can report.



The former Juventus player joined the Rossoblu club in February on a free transfer after ending his spell with Inter Milan at the start of the 2020/21 season.



According to an insider in the club, Cagliari will not renew the contract of the Ghanaian which expires June 30, 2021, despite having a clause to extend by one year upon achievement of salvation.



Asamoah joined Cagliari, which became his fourth club in Italy after playing for Udinese, Juventus, and Inter Millan.



He featured 9 times for the side helping them to survive relegation.