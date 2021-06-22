You are here: HomeSports2021 06 22Article 1292395

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Kwadwo Asamoah set to leave Cagliari after contract ends

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is expected to leave Cagliari after his contract with the Serie A side ends, Footballghana.com can report.

The former Juventus player joined the Rossoblu club in February on a free transfer after ending his spell with Inter Milan at the start of the 2020/21 season.

According to an insider in the club, Cagliari will not renew the contract of the Ghanaian which expires June 30, 2021, despite having a clause to extend by one year upon achievement of salvation.

Asamoah joined Cagliari, which became his fourth club in Italy after playing for Udinese, Juventus, and Inter Millan.

He featured 9 times for the side helping them to survive relegation.

Join our Newsletter