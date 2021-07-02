Kwadwo Asamoah leaves Cagliari Calcio

Sports News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Cagliari Calcio have officially announced the departure of Ghana ace midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah from the club following the expiration of his contract.



Asamoah joined the Islanders in February 2021 on a short-term deal where he made 11 appearances in all competitions.



The Sardinia club announced the decision to not renew Asamoah's contract on Thursday on Twitter.



The 32-year-old is now unattached and will be looking for a new club before the 2021/2022 season begins.



Asamoah is expected to leave Italy after 13 years with Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce interested in signing the experienced player.



The former Udinese star has also played for Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus before his release last summer.