Kwadwo Asamoah could join clubs in Serie B

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah could make a move to join any club in the Serie B despite the transfer window closing a few days ago.



The former Juventus and Inter Milan wing-back was linked to some clubs in the just-ended transfer window.



Arsenal and Lille were among the club reported to be interested in signing the Ghana international.



However, with the transfer window shut, Kwadwo Asamoah could join any team in the Serie B because of a special dispensation given to free agents.



Kwadwo Asamoah last played for Serie A side Cagliari in the 2020/21 season.