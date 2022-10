Sports News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has taken up a new challenge as a football agent.



The player has become a football agent after hanging his football boots to officially retire from playing.



In a post on the Instagram page of his agent Federico Pastorello, he has wished the player the best of luck as an agent.



“Always the same amazing boy Kwadwo Asamoah!!! Good luck