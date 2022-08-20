Kwadwo Amoako joins Medeama SC on a three-year deal

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC have confirmed the acquisition of top defender Kwadwo Amoako.



The player has signed a three-year deal with the Yellow and Mauve outfit after ending his stay at fellow Premier League club, Ashanti Gold SC.



“Medeama is pleased to confirm that Kwadwo Amoako has joined the club, signing a contract until August 2025.



“The defender joins on a free transfer after leaving AshantiGold.



“Amoako, 23, has joined the Mauve and Yellows as a marquee signing following his departure from the miners.



“The versatile former Techiman Eleven Wonders player is the latest addition to the two-time FA Champions and will be expected to provide massive cover for the club,” an official club statement from Medeama SC said on Friday.



In his first words after his unveiling, Kwadwo Amoako indicated that he is excited and cannot wait to start the new chapter of his career in Tarkwa.



“Medeama is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I am very happy to join this team finally and look forward to working with the coach, his backroom staff and my teammates,” the defender said as quoted on the website of his new club.