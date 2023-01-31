Kwabena Yeboah unhappy with payment of $100k appearance for Black Stars management committee members

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah has expressed his reservations about the payment of $100,000 World Cup monies to management members of the Black Stars.



Kwabena Yeboah noted that the GFA must put the monies from the World Cup to good use instead of sharing them among management members.



Speaking at the 47th SWAG awards, Kwabena Yeboah said it is very heartbreaking that there is no legacy from Ghana's four appearances at the World Cup.



“Isn’t it really sad that in our four World Cup appearances we cannot boast of any major legacy with the FIFA money much of which was shared among players,” the veteran sports journalist stated.



According to him, “We certainly have to take a second look at paying as much as $100,000 to some management members of the GFA.”



Black Stars management committee members were reported to have received $100,000 as appearance fees for the 2022 World Cup along with the players and technical team.







JNA/KPE