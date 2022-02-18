Kwabena Yeboah reveals why Ghana Premier League is struggling

Sports News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seasoned Sports Commentator, Kwabena Yeboah has described as “unprofessional” the kind of football played in the country currently, adding that “amateur football” is better than now.



Mr. Yeboah taking his turn on the ‘Saving Our Passion’ programme on GTV Sports+ said during the time when government institutions were employing players there was so much passion for the sport.



Fast Forwarding it to now, the Commentator said “there is nothing professional about the sports because of the low salary payment to players, among other things.



“If you’re paying a player 300gh the entire month, what is professional about that. Again there is no structure and even proper training facilities for them”.



Mr. Yeboah was quick to add that it will be out of place to blame the management of the clubs because of less or no sponsorship across board.



“It will be very difficult to blame the management for making sure they would want to do the right thing”.



He added that “in terms of sponsorship I think we are not receiving the right sponsorship because a number of our companies are not too excited about being associated with a certain brand especially in this corruption era or the sponsorship package is low”.



Kwabena Yeboah noted that without proper sponsorship local football will always struggle.



