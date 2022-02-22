Kwabena Yeboah narrates how John Paintsil stood up against juju in Black Stars camp

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Veteran Sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah has recounted how former Black Stars player John Paintsil spoke up against voodoo practice locally known as juju in Ghana’s camp.



Kwabena Yeboah revealed that the recent rumours about juju in the Black Stars camp were indeed true because it has been in existence for a long.

According to him during Ghana’s 2012 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, he had privileged information that some players had fortified themselves spiritually in camp.



“In Gabon-Equatorial Guinea certain things happened within the camp that horrified the then manager of the club Plavi, that is why in his confidential report, he said that the FA must take steps to disabuse the minds of the players against juju because everybody was talking about it,” Kwabena Yeboah said on GTV Sports Plus.



He disclosed that at the peak of those rumours it was only the former Fulham defender, John Paintsil who was able to rebel against the use of juju in camp.



“I remember very well, John Paintsil happened to be the only one who rose up against his colleagues and wondered how anyone could believe in this rubbish, but it is something that is festering in the national team,” the averred sports broadcaster added.



As a way to curb and renew the minds of players against the use of juju, the sports commentator urged the GFA to seek the services of a good psychologist.



“I believe that if need be we need either a serious psychologist to work on the psyche on these players and leave the rest to the almighty God. Unfortunately, to the extent that certain players would not wear certain numbers, some did not talk to others in camp, some were scared they had to go and sleep in other rooms, it's horrible. In my humble opinion it is disturbing the team,” he stated.