Kwabena Yeboah names Rustum Senorgbe as his referee of the season

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Veteran broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah, has named referee Rustum Senorgbe as his best referee of the just-ended Ghana football season.



Yeboah asserted that the 37-year-old referee has had an outstanding season and thus deserves plaudits.



Speaking on GTV's Sports highlight show, the veteran journalist said that just like referees get chastised when they go wrong, they need to be praised when they get it right.



"The season has ended, and I'm really going to miss the exciting Ghana Premier League season. My referee, without a share doubt, is Rustum Senorgebe. He has had a fantastic season. When the referees get it wrong, we are very critical of them, and when they get it right, I think it is only fair that we give them the commendation and the laudation that they deserve. And Rustum has had a wonderful season," he said.



Rustum Senorgbe handled most of the top draw fixtures in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



One of those was the first round of the league's biggest fixture, the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in February 2022.



Senorgbe's name is synonymous with the aforementioned fixture after delivering a masterclass in officiating. He became topical after the match for officiating a controversy-free game.



The highly intense match ended goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium.



None of the games he officiated made him appear before the match review panel, let alone get punished.





