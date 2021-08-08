You are here: HomeSports2021 08 08Article 1327816

Sports News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kwabena Owusu seals move to Turkish Super Lig side MKE Ankaragucu

Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu has sealed his move to Turkish Super Lig side, MKE Ankaragucu after signing a four-year contract

Owusu moves from Azerbaijani Premier League giants Qarabag FK where he had two years left on his contract.

Last season, the former Ghana U23 striker played 39 matches in all competitions for Qarabag in four competitions and scored nine goals with two assists.

Owusu has previously featured for Spanish sides Córdoba CF, Salamanca and FC Cartagena.

