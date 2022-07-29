Kwabena Owusu scores in the Champions League against Zurich

Sports News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Kwabena Owusu scored for Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League against Zurich on Wednesday.



Qarabag pulled a surprise and knocked out Zurich in a two-leg match with a total score of 5-4.



Qarabag won the first match 3-2, and then in the second leg, there was drama.



The home team won 2-1, so the game went to extra time.



Kadi and Kwabena Owusu were the scorers in the eighth minute of the first extra time.



Santini provided Zurich with the victory in the regular season in the sixth minute of stoppage time.



Qarabag will play against Ferencvaros in the third round of Champions League qualification.