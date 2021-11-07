Kwabena Owusu scores fabulous opener as Ankaragucu destroy Umraniyespor

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu scored a classy opener for Ankaragucu in their 3-0 win over Umraniyespor in the Turkish second-tier on Saturday, November 6, 2021.



The Ghana international cut in on the left flank close to the box and let fly a scorcher into the top corner with his right foot on 9 minutes.



This was his third league goal in six appearances for Ankaragucu.



Eren Derdiyok doubled the lead for the home side after 75 minutes before Moroccan Aatif Chahechouhe scored the third in injury time.



Kwabena Owusu, 24, lasted 81 minutes on the pitch and was replaced by Angolan Geraldo.