Kwabena Owusu reveals Ferencvarosi ambition after switching from Qarabag FK

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kwabena Owusu has set sights on helping his new outfit Ferencvarosi win the Hungarian league title after switching from Qarabag FK.



The 25-year-old joined the Hungarian outfit on Monday after ending his stay with the Azerbaijani giants.



Owusu signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Ferencvarosi and is expected to play a huge role for the side.



According to Owusu, it is target to win the Hungarian and also reach the quarterfinals of the Europa League.



“It is with great pleasure and with praise to God that I can announce to become part of your family," he said after signing the deal.



“In recent weeks I had the chance to learn a lot about Ferencvaros and I saw the world champions from over 100 years ago. I don‘t know many clubs with such a big tradition and it makes me proud to continue this path.



“I come to Budapest with big ambitions. I want to help the team win the league and the Europa League quarter-final. Our team is very strong and I can‘t wait to meet everybody and start playing for this wonderful club."



Owusu previously played for Leganes, Real Oviedo, and Cartagena in Spain before moving to Azerbaijan.