Kwabena Owusu bags 10th goal of the season for Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu bagged his 10th goal of the season for MKE Ankaragucu in their 2-0 win over Balıkesirspor in the Turkish second-tier league on Sunday.



The 24-year-old returned from suspension to help his side secure a vital victory at the Balıkesir Atatürk Stadium.



The win ended Ankaragucu lead on top of the Turkish Lig 1 table to 66 points, three points above Ümraniyespor after 32 matches played so far.



Ankaragucu took an early lead through Owusu in the 13th minute of the game.



Back from recess, Yasin Gureler doubled the visitors lead for Ankaragucu in the 69th minute of the game.



The visitors held on to secure all three points and are in pole position to qualify to the top-flight next season.



Owusu has made 22 appearances for MKE Ankaragucu across all competitions this season, scored 10 goals and provided four assist in the process.



He is currently on season-long loan deal from Azerbaijani side Qarabag FK.