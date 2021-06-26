Kwabena Owusu arrives in Turkey for seal Ankaragucu move

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu has arrived in Turkey to complete a transfer move to the Turkish side, MKE Ankaragucu, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.



Owusu landed in Turkey on Friday, June 25, 2021, to conclude negotiations ahead of the switch to the Ankara-based club.



The 24-year-old will sign a three-year contract with a one-year option to extend the deal if he passes his medical test.



Owusu will be joining Ankaragucu from Azerbaijani Premier League giants Qarabag FK where he has two years remaining on his contract.



The former Ghana U-23 striker played 39 matches in all competitions for Qarabag in four competitions last term and scored nine goals and provided two assists in the process.



Owusu’s transfer to Ankaragucu is expected to be announced on Monday, June 28, 2021.