Kwabena Boampong continues tradition as Constance Awuni returns at the Latex Foam 43rd Masters Golf Championship

Golf News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The 43rd Edition of the Masters Golf Championship sponsored by Latex Foam ended at the plush and evergreen Royal Golf Club, Kumasi with tradition and defiance as Kwabena Serlom Boampong kept the tradition of first-time winners going on the men’s side. Ghana’s leading amateur lady golfer, Constance Awuni, defied all odds and stiff competition to return as a winner.



The annual flagship event is reserved for winners and runner-ups for all competitions at the club in 2021 and past winners of the championship (Grandmasters).



Serlom, a GGA nominee for “Most Improved Golfer of the Year”, playing off a new higher handicap of 13, courtesy World Handicap System, returned a net score of 64 on the second day to overturn a 4-shot deficit in the first round. He completed the 36 holes championship with a remarkable net score of 138 (-6) to push the runner-up, Bernard Dwomoh who returned a net score of 143 (-1) to a distant second position by 5 shots.



Bismark Ntiedu Dapaah, a “GGA Most Promising Golfer of the Year” nominee returned a net score of 147 (+3) to snatch the 3rd position. The 4th and 5th positions went to Ricus Terblanche and George Ackorful, (GGA Nominee for Golf Personality of the Year), respectively after beating 18 holes leader Bernard Baiden on countback with a score of 148 (+4).



The Ladies category was a 2-way close battle between defending champions Vivian Dick (42nd Masters) and Constance Awuni (41st Masters). Vivian tried to overcome a 4-shot deficit from Day 1 but eventually fell short as she returned a net score of 150 (+6) to place second to “GGA Lady Golfer of the Year” nominee, Constance Awuni who returned a net score of 149 (+5) to break the tradition of first-time winners at the Masters Golf Championship.



The support category was won on countback by Barima Osei Kwadwo II, Otumfuo’s Mamensenhene with a net score of 74 (+2). Solomon Oppong was painfully handed the second position in the battle of handicap 18s.



For the first time in the history of the championship, winners were given Latex Foam new furniture products while the other position took home traditional Latex Foam Mattresses of various sizes. All participants were once again treated to Latex Foam generousity of free pillows.







The presentation ceremony was witnessed by several golfers all dressed in the sponsor’s polo shirts. Latex Foam products were also on display to give the clubhouse an immaculate outlook.



In a short welcome address by the Head of Operations, Prof Bernard Baiden, he expressed the gratitude of management and golfers to the unparalleled relationship between Latex Foam and the club.



He confirmed that the proposed clubhouse to be built by the club soon will be furnished with Latex Foam products where required. This, in his opinion, confirms the commitment of the club and a testimony to the quality of products from Latex Foam.



Ms Gloria Poku, the Brands Manager of Latex Foam, Kumasi, who represented the sponsor at the presentation ceremony relayed the satisfaction of her company in the sponsorship partnership with the club.



She assured the club that all would be done to ensure the continuity of the sponsorship beyond the current year. She further proposed to the club to consider renaming the championship to indicate the number of years of sponsorship. Immediate checks confirmed that the current event was the 43rd and would be continued in subsequent years.



Mr. Fayez Hage, who played a key role in bringing the Latex Foam sponsorship to the club recounted how well the partnership has gone over the years. He used the opportunity to make a special presentation to Mr. Maxwell Acheampong, the Club’s Administration Officer, for his commitment and dedication to duty at the club.