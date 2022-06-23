Kuuku Dadzie was better than Rio Ferdinand - Kwabena Agyapong

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, politician and ardent follower of Ghana football since the 1970s, has argued that former Black Stars defender, James Kuuku Dadzie, was a better defender than Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.



Agyepong explained that, unlike Ferdinand, Kuuku Dadzie was an excellent centre-back.



In an interview with Metro TV, the ex-football commentator was asked to name the best Ghanaian defender in history.



"Central defender, Kuuku Daazie." He answered without hesitating.



"I mean, he was excellent. Elegant, excellent and calm," he added.



When asked whether Dadzie was better than Ferdinand, Agyapong said: "he was better than Rio Ferdinand. In my view, he was better than Ferdinand."



In explaining how good the former Sekondi Hasaacas defender was, he compared him to former Scotland and Liverpool great, Alan Hansen.



"Have you seen Alan Hansen of Liverpool in the 80s? Because I used to watch them at Anfield," he said.



Kuuku Dadzie played for the senior national team in the 70s and early 1980s. He was a pivotal member of the squad that won Ghana's third Africa Cup of nations in 1978.



They beat Uganda 2-0 in the finals at Accra Sports Stadium to complete Ghana's second host and win triumph.



Kuuku Dadzie was named in the team of the tournament for his exceptional performance in the competition. He ensured that Ghana kept three clean sheets out of 5 matches in the tournament.



He won one Ghana Premier League title with Hasaacas in 1977.





