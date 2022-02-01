Kurt Okraku will manipulate whoever is appointed as Black Stars coach – Charles Taylor

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022
Milovan Rajevac sacked as Ghana coach
Ghana in search of new coach ahead of World Cup playoff
Black Stars to play Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoff
Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor has sarcastically recommended that the Ghana Football Association president be appointed as the next Black Stars coach.
The FA are in search of a new coach for the senior national team after sacking Serbian coach, Milovan Rajevac following an abysmal performance at the AFCON 2021.
However, for Charles Taylor, Ghana football will be better when Kurt Okraku becomes the Black Stars coach because it appears he knows more players than any coach.
Speaking in an interview with Angel TV, Charles Taylor said, “Just allow Kurt Okraku to become the Black Stars coach, if he becomes coach things will be better. Is he not the one who names the players, am I lying?”
The former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko player also explained that the current GFA boss would continue to influence player call-ups even if the next Black Stars is appointed.
“Even if you appoint a new coach, he will still push his players into the squad. He has several players so allow him to coach. Kurt will never allow any coach to take control over the national team,” Taylor stated on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Taylor noted that following C.K Akonnor’s dismissal the GFA management committee had several coaches who vied for the post as Black Stars coach yet they concluded on Milovan Rajevac who is easy to manipulate.
“After CK, several coaches came but they ended up choosing someone who they can manipulate and control. They know how to control Milo that’s why they opted for him,” the ex-Black Stars player stated.
Charles Taylor’s statements come after reports that Kurt Okraku is partly responsible for player call-ups in the senior national team.