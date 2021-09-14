Kurt Okraku will be the worst GFA President - Titus Glover

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021
Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has predicted doom for the reign of Kurt Okraku as the President of the Ghana Football Association.
This follows the decision of the Kurt Okraku led Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to terminate the contract of Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor and his two assistants, David Duncan, and Patrick Greveraars.
Titus Glover had earlier dared the GFA president Kurt Okraku to sack coach Charles Akonnor after it was speculated that the GFA was taking steps to terminate the contract of the Ghanaian coach.
“I have heard that the GFA will hold a meeting today and they want to sack CK Akonnor. We are daring them, Kurt, we are daring you! We are daring him. We want the Black Stars to progress,” he said on Oman FM.
However, he has now predicted doom for Kurt Okraku as he claims that the GFA President takes decisions without doing proper consultations.
“Who did they consult before taking this decision. They are using the GFA to do business and clearly, I’m sad and mark my words or write it down anywhere. Kurt Okraku will be the worst GFA President Ghana has ever produced,” Titus Glover told Accra-based Angel FM in an interview.