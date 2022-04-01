Kurt Okraku told me he has full belief in Otto Addo’s capabilities- Tony Baffoe

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022
Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Former Black Stars Defender, Anthony Baffoe, says Black Stars Coach Otto Addo, was ready to take up the coaching role of the national team when the subject was brought up during initial discussions with him.
Mr. Baffoe who played a leading role for Otto Addo to pick up the vacant position was full of praise to the President of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, Kurt Okraku, for the confidence he had in Otto Addo.
“President Kurt Okraku told me he has full belief in Otto Addo’s capabilities, we all know that he was Assistant Coach to Milo, but he couldn’t be part of the AFCON, because his club Dortmund didn’t release him”.
“He said I need you to accompany me to convince Otto Addo and his Club to release Otto Addo for the two upcoming playoffs,” Mr. Baffoe added.
Mr. Baffoe was speaking on GTV Sports+ Soccer programme “Saving our Passion” which discussed multiple perspectives on the subject.
Coach of the Senior National football team, the Black Stars, Otto Addo in expressing gratitude to persons who contributed to him accepting the Black Stars job and the feat chalked up, by qualifying the Black Stars to the World Cup singled out Anthony Baffoe, for his immense contribution to his career.
Mr. Baffoe said he had known Otto Addo since his teen years and had been part of his coaching career.
“I had several conversations with Otto Addo, I’ve known him since the age of 13 and I have been part of his coaching career and progress”.
Mr. Baffoe who could not confirm whether Otto Addo would continue with the coaching job with the Black Stars said there are plans for further discussions on the matter.
“I’ve spoken to Otto Addo and they have agreed on a date when they are going to talk or speak further”, he said.
Mr. Baffoe also expressed appreciation to other members of the Technical team such as Chris Hughton for their roles which sealed the qualification of the Black Stars to the World Cup.