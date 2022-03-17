Kurt Okraku struggled to get Baba Yara approved for Nigeria game - Randy Abbey

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

FIFA approve Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host Nigeria's first leg



Ghana Football Association(GFA) Executive Council member, Randy Abbey, has revealed that the FA president, Kurt Okraku, had to pull a lot of strings to get the Baba Yara Stadium approved as venue for Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on March 25, 2022.



The GFA secured a late switch of a venue after the initially approved Cape Coast Stadium got rejected days before the match.



The Former GFA spokesperson failed to give details of the struggle but emphasised that it would be a story that Kurt himself would want to tell in the years ahead.



"What the GFA president went through to get CAF and FIFA to agree for us to play at Baba Yara with some conditions, maybe one day he would tell the story himself. I don't want to be the person to say it. But what Kurt Kurt Pkraku has gone through to get that done," he made his assertion on Metro TV's Good Morning.



He then expressed his disappointment about the country staging the 65th independence day celebration at the Cape Coast- initially approved two weeks to the game.



"What hurts me is that we have been playing these World Cup qualifiers without any problem until we decided to do independence celebration on the (Cape Coast Stadium) pitch, two weeks or so before a world cup qualifier. Knowing very well that that stadium is the only one approved by FIFA for World Cup qualifiers."



After the independence day celebration, images of the poor state of the pitch surfaced online which led to Nigeria petitioning FIFA for the match to be played at a neutral venue.



But the GFA worked around the clock to get a conditional approval of the Baba Yara Stadium to avoid playing the game outside Ghana.



"This Baba Yara thing when the FA's inspection team went there, they raised so many red flags and said that they could not approve the pitch(for Asante Kotoko). People took it as the GFA has a position against a particular club and the (National Sports Authority) NSA has gone there and therefore the pitch is fit to be used. Now we are playing on the 25th, today is 17th, we have 8 days to go, the game is next week Friday, 7:30 PM...how did we get here?" he questioned



Here are the conditions given by CAF



- Adjustment of the floodlight intensity. A minimum of 1200 Lux should be provided all over the pitch, covering uniformly every area of the playing field;



- Increase seating and lockers in the team dressing rooms to reach (25) people;



- Installation of completely new modern equipment and materials in the referees dressing rooms and ensure that is equipped with all the necessary materials and CAF requirements;



- Set up the water system to provide both cold and hot water in the teams and officials' dressing room;



- General refurbishment of the CAF office, installation of modern desks and seats, including the necessary electronic and working equipment;



- VOC must be available and equipped with all the necessary equipment and requirements;



- Complete refurbishment of the media tribune, press conference room, and media centre, installing new and modern equipment.